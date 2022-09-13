CLC reopens in district locations

Community Learning Center (CLC) classes are back up and rolling.

In a short report to the Austin School Board Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said that CLC classes started up Tuesday at a variety of different sites throughout the district.

Community Education Director Jennifer Lawhead also reported that all staff, including the custodian have been assigned or will be assigned to new locations.

“We are all well and well taken care of,” Lawhead said.

Just a day after the new school yeas started, the district was forced to close the CLC because of a bat infestation and the health concerns that came along with it.

While CLC services will continue at the different locations, Page said earlier this month that where the CLC goes from here will be a long-range consideration as there is also no intention to return to the CLC’s location at Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

“We need to take a longer range approach on what this looks like,” Page said at the time of the closure. “We are not returning to the site.”