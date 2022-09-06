Chateau Speedway crowns its champions

By Matthew Grage

It was the final night of the regular season and championships Friday Night at Chateau Speedway.

The tightest of the races was the French’s Repair USRA A Mods with Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord just two markers up on Jason Cummins of New Richland. Ryan was looking for his first Track Championship while Cummins was hunting his seventh. The Championship was decided when Wetzstein failed to start his heat because of mechanical issues, which put him at the back of the feature while Cummins got into the redraw to start near the front. After Steve Wetzstein of West Concord got the lead it looked like it was going to be another feature win for him but his car faded near the end and Cummins came on strong and made a three wide pass for the lead with six laps to go and went on to take his second feature win of the year and that seventh track title.

The other tight race was between Greg Pfeifer Junior of Austin, a three time Champion, and Kadden Kath the defending Champion in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class who was seeking his fifth title. Pfeifer led by six points coming into the night.

Pfeifer moved up to second behind Jake Smith of St. Joseph who started on the pole. Smith led flag to flag for his third feature win of the year while Pfeifer chased him all eighteen laps. Kath made it as far as fourth leaving him second in points to Pfeifer who got his fourth Track Title. The two did get heat wins on the night along with Kobie Kath of Owatonna

Michael Johnson of Rose Creek put an exclamation mark on his first track title as he took his fifth feature win of the year.

Next Friday Night will be the 25th Anniversary of the running of the Mike Guttormson Memorial Modified “Spirit of 83” event. This years main event will pay out $2,000 to the winner. The track’s other classes will also be on hand for the night.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Michael Wick; 2. Jack Paulson; 3. Jack Maas; 4. Brady Krohnberg; 5. Devyn Deyo

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson; 2. Noah Grinstead; 3. Zach Elward; 4. Cole Neisius; 5. Garitt Wytaske

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins; 2. Darwin Karau; 3. Steve Wetzstein; 4. Joel Alberts; 5. AJ Hoff

MANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Tanner Chadderdon; 2. Brian Schott; 3. Daniel Bjonfald; 4. Aaron Morgan; 5. Brayden French

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jake Smith; 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 3. Kobie Kath; 4. Kadden Kath; 5. Shadow Kitchner

SKJEVELAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kevin Donlan; 2. Blake Adams; 3. Cole Denner; 4. Travis Shipman; 5. Caden Neisius