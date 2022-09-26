Bruins drop home opener in a shootout

The Austin Bruins lost their home opener to the St. Cloud Norsemen by a score of 1-0 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Bruins (4-0-2 overall) went 1-for-3 in the shootout with Gavin Morrissey being the lone scorer, while the Norsemen connected on two out of their three attempts.

Ethan Robertson stopped all 30 of the shots he saw in regulation and overtime.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 31; St. Cloud – 29

Power plays: Austin 0-for-7; St. Cloud – 0-for-3