Bruins bring down Springfield

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins beat Springfield 4-1 in Blaine Thursday.

Ethan Robertson had 40 saves for Austin (2-0 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 3 – 4

Springfield 0 1 0 – 1

First period

(A) Matys Brassard 3:29

Second period

(S) Carson Galin 12:11

Third period

(A) James Goffredo 6:34

(A) Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Bryan Gilman) 7:07

(A) James Goffredo (Tyler Rose) (power play) 15:04

Shots: Austin – 40; Springfield – 40

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Springfield – 0-for-1

