Bruins bring down Springfield
Published 9:30 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022
The Austin Bruins beat Springfield 4-1 in Blaine Thursday.
Ethan Robertson had 40 saves for Austin (2-0 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 0 3 – 4
Springfield 0 1 0 – 1
First period
(A) Matys Brassard 3:29
Second period
(S) Carson Galin 12:11
Third period
(A) James Goffredo 6:34
(A) Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Bryan Gilman) 7:07
(A) James Goffredo (Tyler Rose) (power play) 15:04
Shots: Austin – 40; Springfield – 40
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Springfield – 0-for-1