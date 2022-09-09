AAUW hosting public meeting on school referendum

Published 5:13 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting the public to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a presentation on the upcoming school referendum by Austin Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Joey Page.

The meeting will be held at Riverland Community College, West Building, Room 116.  Please park in the south lot and enter through door W10.  There will be an opportunity to ask questions Page questions.

All are welcome.

