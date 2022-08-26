Seniors wrap up trip to Chanhassen

By Evie Mohrfeld

Recently we returned from a second trip to the Chanhassen Dinner theater for the Footloose production. Since the 1984 movie with Kevin Bacon and Jessica Parks first were cast in this production when rock music and music were banned. They decide to shake things up . This has amazing music and dance. This production still left us wanting to move to music and come again as this show will continue a one year run.

We are entering into our colorful fall schedule as it seems to be coming upon now as we turn the calendar page.

On Sept. 15 is the Church Basement Ladies newest production. “Plowin Thru.” A special dinner will also be included. Depart at 9 a.m.

On Sept. 25 is “Jazz me on the Water” Cruising on the St Croix .We will start with a local trolley tour of Stillwater . We will then board the paddle wheeler for a buffet lunch and narrated cruise, (entertained by Jazz music along the way. Departs at 9 a.m.

October will have us looking for fall color as we visit LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

We will visit the Mississippi River for a dinner Cruise. Plans are in the making and more details coming next week. This will be another look at how mother nature shows her color in the fall. We will also visit one of the local Apple Markets.

On October 7-12 is the tour, “Rails and Sails” to the Boston area , New Hampshire, and circling around the eastern area. We will be departing from Minneapolis Airport for nine days with many historic sites included.

This will also include four rail excursions and three scenic cruises.

A new brochure will be available soon listing all the travel outings. The monthly Senior Membership letter for available for September. Check our message box south entrance. Includes writings to the Herald.

Travel office is located at 400-3rd Ave. NW. Travel phone number is 507-438-3946. Mailing address is 575 Austin,, MN.

Reminder: All of our trips departs from the Wal-Mart parking lot.