Sarah Lysne: The joy of being a princess, Part II

The first part of this story is in my book, “Choosing Joy,” but I can give you a brief overview.

I was the first born in my family and the first grandchild on my dad’s side. Things usually always went the way I wanted them to and if they didn’t, I would have a royal fit!

I recently watched the movie, “Roman Holiday.” In the movie, Audrey Hepburn plays a princess who takes a 24 hour vacation from her princess life.

As I watched the movie, I began to notice the similarities between my life and the life of the princess. We both have assistance getting ready for the day. We both have someone make a snack for us everyday. Neither one of us can go anywhere without an escort and we both got a new shorter hair style, just for fun.

And so now instead of thinking of my routines as adapting to my physical disability, I think of them as the routines of a princess. This is called reframing.

And by the way, “Sarah,” does mean princess so if anyone wants to call me Princess Sarah, I’m ok with that.