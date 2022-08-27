Rose M. Francis

Rose Marie Francis, age 83, of Austin, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Rose was born April 18, 1939 to Aaron and Evelyn Thompson in Austin, Minnesota. She was a hard working and independent woman who put her all into her job which included Burr Oak Manor and the donut shop. Rose walked everywhere, nothing could stop her and good luck keeping up. She loved traveling and was a social butterfly. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. But anyone that knew her, Elvis had her heart.

Rose is survived by her three children, Michael Flicek of Austin, MN, Rick Flicek of Oakland, CA, Gina Marie of Spearfish, SD; sisters, Colleen, Anita, Bessie and Joan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin at a later date.

