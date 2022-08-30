Packer girls take third in AL Invite

The Austin girls took third and the Packer boys finished fourth at the Albert Lea Cross Country Invite Monday.

Marissa Shute took third for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick took seventh for the boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 44; 2. Albert Lea 50; 3. Faribault 84; 4. Austin 97; 5. Stewartville 126; 6. Kasson-Mantorville 175; 7. Byron 192; 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 194

Austin results: Thomas Herrick (seventh, 18:10); Thomas Asmus (13th, 18:43.58); Joseph Garry (15th, 18:56.98); Noah Sash (32nd, 20:19.82); Joseph Hilkin (34th, 20:51.10)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team Standings: 1. Owatonna 56; 2. Faribault 62; 3. Austin 82; 4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 92; 5. Byron 95; 6. Stewartville 112;

Austin results: Marissa Shute (third, 21:53.08); Kya McManus (eighth, 22:40.38); Syndey Lewis (12th, 23:06.64); Cassidy Shute (35th, 25:24.93); Lilly Wiese (37th, 25:33.04)