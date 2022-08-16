Our opinion: Another success

The rides are gone, the food trucks are on their way to the next stop and only memories remain. The only thing left is to offer a whole-hearted congratulations to those that make the Mower County Fair happen for another fantastic year.

By all indications, the Mower County Fair can count 2022 as yet another success and that’s all because of the people who put in the work to bring a successful event to fruition each year.

This is a group — from top to bottom — that believes in the importance of a fun-filled fair and do their best to reach that point.

This year, the fair introduced two nights of bull riding with Great Frontier, there were new food vendors and the Plager Building was full. All of these things indicate a fair that was ready to deliver to people.

The fair is another of those events that pulls a community together from all over and provides a solid six days of fun that can leave people with memories of colorful midway lights, the scents and sounds of a thriving agricultural heritage and the smiles of all those who come out to the fair.

We, as well as most everybody in Austin and the surrounding area, are astutely aware of the importance of this event for kids and adults alike and it’s all because of the willingness to put in the time by those working behind the scenes for a thriving fair to life each year.