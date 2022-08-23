Melissa Nora Feld passed quietly away August 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 14, 1978 in Austin, Minnesota to Douglas Corwin Nielson and Dawn Marie Bundy. She received an Associates Degree from Utah Valley State College. On May 14, 1999 she married the love of her life Michael Jason Feld in American Fork, Utah. Together they have seven children.

Melissa was a wonderful mother of her children who dedicated her life to loving and caring for them.

She loved scripture study, needlework, writing in her journal, plays and all things music. She enjoyed rollerblading and hiking outdoors.

She is survived by her husband; children: Nathan D. (Caitlin) Feld, Ashlyn N. Feld, Benjamin M. Feld, Lauren E. Feld, Jenna R. Feld, Zachary V. Feld, and Emily K. Feld; her parents; five brothers and one sister; mother and father-in-law, and many aunts and uncles.

There will be a funeral service for Melissa Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 11 :00 am at the Rose Canyon Herriman Stake, 7079 Rose Canyon Rd, Herriman Utah 84096. A viewing will be held that same morning from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at the Herriman City Cemetery following the funeral service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Home Hospice, Huntsman Cancer Center, Utah Cancer Center, lntermountain Hospital, Rose Canyon 11th Ward, Rose Canyon Stake, and the countless individuals who lent their support and prayers during her cancer battle.