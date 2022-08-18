Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club hosts a game of Lagging

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club played the game of Lagging on Wednesday. 

Groups were randomly drawn, and then play began. On each hole, three points were awarded to the player closest to the pin, two points for the second closest, and one point for the third closest.  

Winners on the front nine were Judy McGuire with 20 points, Linda Youngmark with 18, and Patty Shatek with 17 (a two-way tie broken by handicap hole). On the back nine, Barb Ruhter scored a win with 20 points, Dianne Barnett with 19 points, and Lisa Place with 17 (a three-way tie broken by handicap hole). 

Birdies were made by Sue Nelson on hole No. 4, and Jan Waller on hole No. 14. Chip-ins were made by Jan Waller on holes No. 11 and 14, and Janice Perrigo on hole No. 15.

