Lunchbox History Series presents  ‘Episcopal Bishop H.B. Whipple, Advocate for the Dakota & Ojibwe’

The Mower County Historical Society’s August Lunchbox History Series, to be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, is a special presentation entitled: “Episcopal Bishop H. B. Whipple, Advocate for the Dakota & Ojibwe” presented by The Venerable Canon Ben Scott. Rev. Scott, a retired Episcopal Priest, who lives in Rock Dell, Minnesota and has served the Diocese of Minnesota as a priest and as an archdeacon working directly with the bishop. He has authored a book on the history of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior in Faribault where Bishop Whipple is buried.

Lunchbox History Series Events are held monthly on the fourth Thursday from April to September. Scott’s presentation will explore the relationship Whipple had with the Dakota and Ojibwe people in Southern Minnesota at noon in the Pioneer Building on the fairgrounds at the Mower County Historical Society in Austin. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. People are encouraged to bring your lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

To RSVP for the Lunchbox event, please email director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the Mower County Historical Society at 507-437-6082.

You can support the Mower County Historical by becoming a member of the society. We also accept financial and in-kind donations year round to fund various projects. Please contact director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office during our regular business hours Tuesday Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.