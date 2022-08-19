Karl’s Tourney donates over $109K to Hormel Institute

The 25th annual Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament, known as “Karl’s Tourney,” was held Monday at Austin Country Club.

Dr. Kurt Potach gave The Hormel Institute two checks totaling $109,600. The money will be used for cancer research at the Institute for Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. Potach and his wife Brenda Potach lost their son Karl to Wilms’ Tumor in 1997. Friends started Karl’s Tourney in Karl’s name.

A total of $891,600 has been gifted to The Hormel Institute since 2008. Thanks to support the Institute receives from The Hormel Foundation, 100% of the donation funds go to the research. Earlier this month, Dr. Qiushi Wang was awarded the Karl Potach Foundation research grant. Astrup Family Foundation and IBI Data were title sponsors of “Karl’s Tourney,” which is supported by hundreds who attend and donate to it from throughout the community and from across the country.

“We are extremely grateful to the Karl Potach Foundation as their generosity ensures innovative Wilms’ Tumor research continues to move forward at The Hormel Institute,” said Robert Clarke, PhD, executive director of The Hormel Institute. “These research projects would not be possible if not for the generosity of our community and we look forward to making research progress for years to come with the help of the Karl Potach Foundation.”