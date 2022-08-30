Joan K. Mahnke, 87

Joan K. Mahnke, age 87, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minnesota. Joan was born August 18, 1935, in Faribault, Minnesota, the daughter of Marvin and Lenore (Becker) Lenway. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1953. Joan then went on to receive her LPN training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, where she began her nursing career. On April 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Wallace “Wally” Mahnke in Faribault, Minnesota and together had five children. Shortly after marriage, the couple moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota where they raised their family. Early in their marriage, Joan worked as an LPN at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin and then became a full-time homemaker. Joan was a talented seamstress; she sewed her kid’s clothes and doll clothes. She was employed as a seamstress at Harriet’s Dres-Wel in Blooming Prairie for several years. Joan enjoyed reading, crafts, watching the Minnesota Twins, and baking; her sugar cookies were fantastic!

Survivors include her husband, Wally Mahnke of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; two sons, Michael (Leanne) Mahnke of Owatonna, Minnesota, Steven (Michelle Bode) Mahnke of Denver, CO; three daughters, Mary Pat (David) Phillips of Savage, Minnesota, Laurie (Rod Golberg) Mahnke of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Elizabeth “Beth” (Rich) Belknap of Austin, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Justine, Erik, Sara, Abbey (Tyler), Heather (Jon), and Tyler (Trish); six great grandchildren, Kash, Olivia, Lucas, Briar, Kaiden, and Nora; sisters, Clare Durand, Joyce (Adrian) Tobin, Pat Prange, Becky (Jim) Nelson, Carol (Fred) Volz; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Lenway; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lenore Lenway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Mildred Mahnke; brother, John Lenway; brothers-in-law, Art Durand and Ted Prange; and sister-in-law, Jeanine Lenway.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Visitation will take place Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie, Tuesday, August 30, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and one hour prior to service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Memorials are preferred to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie.