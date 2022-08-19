In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate players do not take vacations. They play the year around on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, each week at 11:30 a.m. A comment heard in the card room this week, “A player had been set so many times already, they couldn’t count the sets.” That person is listed below.

On Tuesday, nine teams played. Winners were:

• First place (tie): Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg and Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Third place: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth place: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners, playing five full tables were:

• First place: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Second place: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Third place: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fifth place: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

One might think that duplicate bridge is an old people’s game considering the number of people seated around the tables. An educated guess is that ages run from 75 to 98. Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa.

We invite all people who might be curious, or like competitive games to come into the room, grab a chair, sit down and watch the action. It’s full of teachers. Who knows, you might just like to give it a try.

The Senior Center lunch room is open at 11 a.m., and is well staffed and with a full menu. Several of our seniors have lunch before card games begin.