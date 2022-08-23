Hulne: Don’t be a quitter

The time has come for another prep sports season to get going and hope runs high with every program.

Every team is undefeated and every goal is still attainable. Things are simple.

But a few weeks from now, things will look very different. Injuries, fluke plays and late game letdowns will attempt to damper the spirits of coaches and athletes alike.

That’s where sports get fun.

One of the best things about competition is how it reveals character. Quitters will look to the exit with longing anticipation when things get rough, while competitors will look to the field with heightened intensity.

I highly encourage all area athletes to take the approach of the competitor. While you may not finish with a winning record or make the state tournament, learning to compete when things are tough will help you more than you will ever know.

I promise you that life will throw many things your way that will make you want to quit or give up. Screaming about how unfair the world is will do no good.

The only thing you can do is pick yourself up and give it your best. Control what you can and go home after the game with a sense of accomplishment.

If you learn to do that and stay consistent, you will have a ‘true’ winning season.