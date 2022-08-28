Flood watch issued for the area

Mower County, along with portions of southeast Minnesota, has been placed in a flash flood watch starting later tonight.

According the National Weather Service, the watch is slated to begin at 10 p.m. tonight and reach through Sunday morning. The NWS is predicting waves of thunderstorms to run through the area through the night with a potential to deliver between three and four inches of rain.

The rain could deliver runoffs that would contribute to urban flooding as well as rapid rises in rivers and creek.

The day Sunday is expected start cloudy before giving over to partly sunny skies later in the day Sunday. A chance a rain and storms returns Sunday night, according to the NWS.