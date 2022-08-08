Ella Dee Rouhoff, 96

Ella Dee (Birdsell) Rouhoff, age 96, of Park Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ecumen – Heritage Cottages, Park Rapids Memory Care. Ella Dee Birdsell was born December 20, 1925, in Marmaduke, Arkansas, the daughter of William and Linnie (Knappier) Birdsell. She graduated from Washington Union High School in Easton, California in 1943. Ella was united in marriage to Wesley A. Rouhoff on December 1, 1945, in Fresno, California. In 1946, the couple moved to Austin, Minnesota. She raised her family here and worked at First National Bank as a teller and manager for 23 years. Her hobbies included flower gardening, sewing, quilting, being on her computer, and playing cards, especially Bridge. Ella belonged to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin and the Mower County Senior Center. While in Park Rapids, she was supported by Calvary Lutheran Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Darlene (Wayne) Swanson of Park Rapids, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Valerie Rouhoff of Austin, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Shellie (Tom) Wuertz, Jennifer Wigant, Peder Swanson (Drew Conway), Davin (Amanda) Swanson, Britta (Scott) Swenson; 10 great grandchildren, Henry, Hudson, Elliot, Wyatt, Megan (Seth) Bostrom, Madison (Patrick) Wagner, Maya, Jori, Jacob, and Jack; four great-great grandchildren, Violet, Beck, Ezra, and Audrey; one sister, Nadyne Yribarren of California. Survived also by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Linnie Birdsell; husband, Wesley Rouhoff in 1974; sons, Wayne Rouhoff in 2011 and Keith Rouhoff in 2018; six brothers; three sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Fairview-Hayfield Cemetery, Hayfield, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin and Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. A luncheon will follow at Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.