Convictions: June 7-18

— Edbin Jose Coreas, 27, St. Cloud was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Nicholas Joseph Miller, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow conditions and pay a 300 fine.

— Brandon David Stigney, 38, Kasson, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Troy Arthur Leeper, 48, Austin, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for felony third degree burglary. He must also pay $2,430 in restitution.

— Brandon Joseph Sargent, 23, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine.