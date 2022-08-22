Austin AD returns home to encourage participation 

Austin Activities Director Katie Carter was highly involved in sports and activities during her days as an Austin Packer. Now she’s hoping to inspire current students to follow her lead and explore what AHS has to offer.

Carter, who is just starting as the AD at AHS, played volleyball, basketball and golf at AHS and she was also involved in orchestra, choir and National Honors Society.

“I want to make sure that we have options for all kids to be involved in at least one activity,” Carter said. “We’re trying to have a resursange. We want to have a wide variety of options. We want to be competitive and we want to find opportunities for kids to be involved in activities and athletics.”

The recent COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on athletics and activities over the past three school years, but now is a good time for students to go out and take a chance.

“Extracurriculars are academics in motion,” Carter said. “They teach life skills, real life application and real world experience. To tie the academics and activities together is a real skill that students need.”

Carter is still adjusting to working at the same school she used to attend. But she’s already seen plenty of familiar faces and she’s looking forward to helping students thrive in her hometown.

“It’s been kind of a full circle moment. It’s very good to be home,” Carter said. “Austin provided me with a great opportunity growing up that allowed me to spread my wings and find my place. To come back here and share what I’ve learned is really exciting.”

AHS has a much different look to it now than it did when Carter was a Packer. She’s looking forward to working with students who come from very different cultural backgrounds.

“Back when I was a student here we weren’t a very diverse community,” Carter said. “Being in the twin cities and being immersed in a diverse community, I’m super excited to come back to this Austin in 2022 to work with the community and see the beautiful blend. It’s exciting.”

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls in addition to a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning and a K-12 Principal license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. She has worked in physical education in the South Washington County School district since 2001, both in the classroom and as a coordinator. She has also been a board member for multiple athletic and physical education organizations.

After a summer of change, Carter is glad to be back in Austin, where she’ll be set for her next chapter in life.

“It’s been a whirlwind since the end of May and the last two months have been kind of a blur,” Carter said. “We’re finally settled in and we’re in Austin for good now. It’s exciting to have my family down here.”