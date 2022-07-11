Robert W. Pettitt, 95

Robert Wesley Pettitt, age 95, of Austin, passed away with family at his bedside on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Bob was born September 13, 1926 to parents, Albert and Hazel (May) Pettitt in Otranto, Iowa.

He married Mercedes Carmen Paniagua in San Francisco, California in 1948. They spent 73 years together. To this union came six children, twenty seven grandchildren, and thirty great-grandchildren.

Bob served in the United States Army during WWII. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Along with traveling and camping.

Survivors include five children, Randy (Alicia) Pettitt, North St. Paul, MN, Robert A. (Jeanne) Pettitt, Hudson, WI, Janet (Eberhard) Schupp, Greunstadt, Germany, Allison Wittfoth, Rochester, MN, Patricia Savant, Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Noelle Pettitt Jensen, Austin, MN; 27 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Weitzenkamp, West Concord, MN, June Schmidt, Rockford, IL.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes; son, Larry Pettitt; sons-in-law, Mark Savant and Ron Wittfoth; daughter-in-law, Sally Pettitt.

A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held 11 am on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Crane Community Chapel with Rev. Dale Christiansen officiating. Friends may call one hour before the celebration at Crane Chapel.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com