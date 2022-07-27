Party Friday at the VFW

There’s a party brewing.

The VFW Post 1216 in Austin will be hosting plenty of live music and fun starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night as part of an all class reunion.

Acts playing will include Denny Charnecki and The Eastside Bands, Beach Boys Show with Pete Jacobsen and Mark Conway, Anne Heman and Cyndi country show.

Larry the DJ will be playing as well and there will be karaoke with prizes, and a car show.

The party is sponsored by Cobblestone Suites Austin, Windrift, Hanson Tires and Country Side Auto.