More Than Pink 5K tonight

The annual More Than Pink 5k will be held this evening at 6 p.m. at the large pavilion at Todd Park. The Austin community is welcome to come out and support our students as they complete this fun and exciting event.

More Than Pink is a program designed to inspire girls to stay true to themselves and live free from social stereotypes through lessons that empower girls to celebrate their bodies, honor their voices and embrace their personalities while also training to run a 5K.