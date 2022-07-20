Ladies Golf Club holds Points Tourney

On Wednesday the “Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was a Points Tourney.

After subtracting handicap per hole, points were earned for Bogeys, Pars, Birdies, Eagles, and Double Eagles (1-5 points). Winners on the front nine were Judy McGuire with 22 points, Andrea McNelly with 21, and Joyce Anderson with 18 points.

On the back nine, winners were Janice Perrigo with 19 points, Sandy Davis with 18, and Karen Baier with 17 (tie broken by handicap hole).

Birdies were made by Dianne Barnett on hole No. 4, Karen Baier on hole No. 7, Andrea McNelly on hole No. 8, and Sue Erickson on hole No. 16. Chip-ins were made by Doris Hagen on hole No. 3 and Judy McGuire on hole No. 17.