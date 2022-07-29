Joan Thompson winner of Summer Fun Sweepstakes

Published 5:54 pm Friday, July 29, 2022

By Daily Herald

Tabatha Sanchez, of the Austin Daily Herald, is pictured with Joan Thompson, right, the winner of the Summer Fun Sweepstakes. Joan won a prize package valued at $200 from participating sponsors. Second place was a one year digital membership for the Austin Daily Herald, awarded to Sharon Barnes. A simple registration form was available on www.austindailyherald.com under the contest page. The next contest, Back to School Sweepstakes will start Aug. 1. Visit www.austindailyherald.com and to the contest page to win another $200 prize package or a one year digital membership.

