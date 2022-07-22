Hymn Festival to be held Tuesday

Event is a fundraiser for new organ at St. John’s Lutheran Church

The public is invited to a Hymn Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1200 13th Ave NW, Austin.

This event will kick off a fundraiser for a new organ at St. John’s.

Joel Freiberg, a junior at Concordia University, Seward Nebraska majoring in church music, will be playing hymns on the organ and everyone will be invited to sing along. He will be showing some of his improvisational abilities on the organ.

Come and enjoy an evening of hymns and singing. Everyone is invited to come.

Area Churches to hold Camp Omega Day Camp

Our Savior Lutheran Church of Brownsdale will be hosting a Day Camp with programs led by Camp Omega Staff and volunteers.

It will be held Aug. 1-5 with transportation provided from St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1200 13th St NW, Austin. The bus will leave St. John’s at 8:30 a.m. and pick-up is 3:30 p.m. Pick-up on Friday will be 12:30 p.m.

To register go to SJA-LCMS.ORG. Camp is open to ages entering first grade through high school.

For more information contact Nancy at 507-567-2535 or Kerri at 320-280-0043.

The other churches partnering with the camp are: Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Austin, Trinity Lutheran Church, Waltham and S. Sudanese Lutheran Fellowship.