Gene W. Seavey, 90

Gene Wesley Seavey, age 90, of Austin, died Friday, July 1st, 2022 at The Cedars of Austin.

Gene was born October 17, 1931 in Austin, MN to Evered and Esther (Badenschier) Seavey. He grew up in Waltham and Austin and graduated from Austin High School.

On June 29th,1974 he was united in marriage to Marlene Rosenthal (Walker). Gene and Marlene resided in Austin where Gene worked at Hormel and eventually retired after working over 35 years. Gene served in the US Navy where he was on active duty during the Korean War and eventually retired from the US National Guard.

Gene was member of the Austin VFW where he enjoyed reminiscing with friends and supporting his fellow vets. In his spare time, he enjoyed researching and documenting his family tree and tinkering around the house and garage.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Seavey, Austin, MN; daughter, Shawn Kuhn (Jeremy Rollie), Brooklyn Park, MN; daughter, Cathy (Robert) Brown, Shakopee, MN; daughter, Cindy Walker (Jerry Finke), Austin, MN; son, Robert (Lori) Walker, Austin, MN; son, Robert Seavey, St. Paul, MN; daughter, Debra Seavey, Farmington, MN; sister, Arlene St. Arnaud and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Denise; son, Stephen Walker; sister, Carol (Vince) Klein; grandson, Robert Walker, Jr; grandson, Robert Brown, Jr; grandson, Tyler Anderson and grandson, James Anderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mayer Funeral Home, Austin, MN, on Friday, July 8th from 1-2:30pm followed by a burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at the VFW, Austin, from 3-5pm following the burial for a brief reception.

