Evie Mohrfeld: Kick up your feet with ‘Footloose’

Dinner theaters are high on our list of favorite places to visit on our travel schedule. Recently the production of “Footloose” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre was our destination.

This theater is highly rated for its productions, offering Broadway productions. The musical “Footloose” began production in the spring and has recently been extended to spring of 2023.

The high energy of young people in the cast and the message it offers will make it a favorite of many. We have planned a return visit.

Our travel schedule includes the following one or two-day trips (to date):

• Aug. 3: Lets play ball. Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers, 12:10 p.m. Premium seating.

• Aug. 24: “Footloose,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

• Sept. 13: Church Basement Ladies newest show is “Plowin’ Thru.”

• Sept. 25: Stillwater Trolley Tour and Riverboat Cruise with a fine buffet and “Jazz Me on the Water.”

• Nov: 17-18: “White Christmas” at the Fireside Theatre in Wisconsin.

Our Travel Show is set for 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Mower County Senior Center for those with an interest in the following trips:

• March 17 -22, 2023: Charleston, Savannah, and Jekyll Island.

• Aug. 31 – Sept. 10, 2023: Paris (two nights) and seven-night cruise on the Seine River.

• Oct. 7: Fall foliage tour is full.

We are branching out for our senior group of travelers with trips that include air travel. Our fall foliage trip to the New England states is set for this October followed by a March 2023 trip to Savannah, Charleston and Jekyll Island and a Fall 2023 France River Cruise.

We will continue to offer home town pick-up and respect the COVID-19 rules.

Our new website will help with questions. Visit www.eviestravel.com and sign up for travel announcements.

Office hours remain 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Our mailing address is P.O. 575, Austin MN, 55912

A new Mower County newsletter will be available by Aug. 1 to members.

Our phone number is 507-438-3946.