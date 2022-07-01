Education Briefs

South Dakota State University Spring Graduates 2022

Austin

Elijah James Hirst of Austin, Bachelor of Science College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Sarah Lynn Eich, Doctor of Pharmacy

Levi Thomas Wicks, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

Grand Meadow

Kylie Lyn Fenton-Musel, Associate of Arts College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Rose Creek

Abigail Eileen Mueller of Rose Creek, Associate of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science College of Education and Human Sciences.

University of Mary in Bismarck Spring Dean’s List 2022

Austin

Sarah Bachmeier

St. Cloud State University Spring Graduates 2022

Austin

Anna Reese, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language

Nicole Schoen, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Andrew Mueller, Management Major

Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major

LeRoy

Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major

Waltham

Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration