Education Briefs
Published 6:02 pm Friday, July 1, 2022
South Dakota State University Spring Graduates 2022
Austin
Elijah James Hirst of Austin, Bachelor of Science College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Sarah Lynn Eich, Doctor of Pharmacy
Levi Thomas Wicks, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
Grand Meadow
Kylie Lyn Fenton-Musel, Associate of Arts College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Rose Creek
Abigail Eileen Mueller of Rose Creek, Associate of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science College of Education and Human Sciences.
University of Mary in Bismarck Spring Dean’s List 2022
Austin
Sarah Bachmeier
St. Cloud State University Spring Graduates 2022
Austin
Anna Reese, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language
Nicole Schoen, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Andrew Mueller, Management Major
Blake Petrik, Accountancy Major
LeRoy
Elizabeth Jacobsen, Biology Education Major
Waltham
Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration