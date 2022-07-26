Edith A. Scott, 72, of Owatonna, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern surrounded by her family.

She was born July 28, 1949 in Austin, Minnesota to Robert and Inez (Forthun) Scott. Edith graduated from Austin High School in 1967. She married James Lewis in 1968, and they had two daughters together, Carrie and Renee. She and her family resided in Medford, MN, and would later divorce. Edith began her 30+ year career at Owatonna Tool Company/Truth Hardware. She retired from Truth Hardware in 2011. During her retirement, she worked at Culvers in Owatonna, and was currently working for Kwik Trip in Owatonna.

Edith was known to be a very hard worker her whole life. She loved her dogs dearly. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were the light of her life. During the summer you could find her at her camper with a book, cup of coffee, and watching the sunset.

She is survived by daughters, Carrie Schmidt of Owatonna, Renee (and Russ) Barth of Austin; grandchildren, Collin Lewis, Kasen Barth (fiancé Bri Winter), MaKenzie Schmidt (Jerad Ristau), Abby Barth; step-grandchildren, Alex Barth, and Andy Barth, great-grandchildren, Caleb and Karsen; siblings, Carol (Dud) Root, Steve Scott, Dawn (Robert) Terry, Mark Scott, Ellie (Dan) Kew, Lisa (Tony) Belden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Inez; and nephew, Jeremiah Belden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Riverview Campground (2554 28th Street SW, Owatonna) on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to the family.