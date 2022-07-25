Chateau Speedway hosts a night of hot racing

BY MYRON GRAGE

Temperatures were plenty warm for Friday Nights action at Chateau Speedway and the drivers responded with one of the quickest shows of the season. Drivers rolled through the heats in less than an hour and took less than an hour and a half to put together six action filled feature events as Hanson Tire of Austin sponsored the night.

Jack Maas of Faribault led the way in the Power 96 Pure Stocks for the second week in a row. Jack led three generations of his family to the green as son Troy Maas of Faribault and his Daughter Danielle of Faribault all competed in the class on the night.

In Double M Transport USRA B Mod action current point leader Michael Johnson of Rose Creek picked up his third feature win of the season. Michael started back in row three and made a quick charge to second before taking over the lead on lap seven from Cole Neisus of Hastings. Hunter Kennedy of St Ansgar Iowa moved into second at the end.

Blake Adams of McIntire Iowa scored his first feature win of the year in the Skjeveland Sanitation USRA Stock Cars. Adams started on the front row and lead flag to flag as the field went caution free for the race.

The French’s Repair USRA A Mods went Caution Free for the first time this year as Steve Wetzstein of West Concord scored his second feature win of the year. Steve made a big move from the outside of row two to second in turns one and two and went to the point in turns three and four and never looked back as he raced off to the win. His son Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord worked his way up to second ahead of Cole Anderson of LeCenter. Steve also had a heat win on the night giving him the sweep for the class. The other heat win went to Jason Cummins of New Richland.

Greg Pfeifer JR of Austin took advantage of some tough luck for Kadden Kath of Ellendale. Kath had his car shut down on a restart while leading which gave the lead over to Pfeifer. Greg took advantage and raced off to the win ahead of Christopher Deno of Kasson and Kobie Kath of Owatonna. Kobie and Kadden had the class heat wins for the night. For Pfeifer it was his second feature win of the year.

The Tracks 66th Anniversary Season continuesFriday Night with action in all six classes getting underway with the first green flag at 7:15.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Jack Maas; 2. Andrew Eischens; 3. Jack Paulson; 4. Jamie Tapp; 5. Joshua Bentzen

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson; 2. Hunter Kennedy; 3. Kevin Johnson; 4. Toby Kennedy; 5. Michael Meyer

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Steve Wetzstein; 2. Ryan Wetzstein; 3. Cole Anderson; 4. AJ Zvorak; 5. Joel Alberts

MANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Daniel Bjonfald; 2. Maison Poston; 3. Colin Wittenberg; 4. Brandon Blanchard; 5. Ryan Timm

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr; 2. Christopher Deno; 3. Kobie Kath; 4. Ryan Goergen; 5.Jeremy Misgen

SKJEVELAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Blake Adams; 2. Travis Shipman; 3. Chris Adams; 4. Andrew Eischens; 5. 21-Jesse Stahl; 6. Jason Newkirk; 7. Josh Sousa