Austin woman injured in Rochester crash

An Austin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32, received non-life threatening injuries after the 2017 Kia Forte she was driving collided with a 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84, of Eyota. Grinager also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Grinager was traveling westbound on Highway 30 and Haugen was traveling eastbound when they collided at the intersection of Helgerson Drive SW in Rochester.

Both were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.