Our Opinion: Be Yourself

There can be absolutely no doubt that we live in an historically stressed world, filled with conflict and pressures that oftentimes boil over.

The steam used to push these pressures are spread thickly over a broad line of ideologies that are all too often pulling people away from one another in a tug-of-war that needs to be on the “right” side of one prevailing notion or another.

Regardless of the scope of these pressures, it’s important that you remember just how important it is to be “you” and how fundamental your right is to define what makes you an individual.

We are not a society of clones. We are a society of freedoms and rights and because of those freedoms and rights, it is up to nobody else how you define the entity of self other than you.

It’s a powerful notion to be able to define one’s identity, especially in a society where it’s easier than ever to be labeled as wrong simply because of a lifestyle.

Labels are a lesser person’s excuse for shortcomings.

You are worthy of being anything you wish to be and you have the right to do so without being judged. Far too often these days, in a muddied world of righteous opinion, people feel that they have some kind of “moral right” to tell others how to live their lives when in reality, only you have the right to dictate how you live.

Never forget to stand up and take stock of yourself and be proud of the person you are. Never be afraid of change, but also never sit in the face of voices screaming at you for their kind of change.

There are tremendous gales whipping in the faces of many, but it is as important as ever that you stand in the face of these winds and proclaim that you are who YOU are and nobody else gets to define your reasons of self.