Joyce Juknke, 89

Joyce Elaine Juhnke, 89, of Littleton, Colorado and formerly of Blooming Prairie, MN passed away on May 29, 2022 in Littleton, CO.

Joyce was born on June 28, 1932, the daughter of Mell and Edna (Maile) DeVriendt in Dodge County, MN. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Gerald Juhnke September 2, 1951. Joyce was active in her church activities such as the Church Council, Bible Study, Ladies Aid, and she served on the Church Cemetery Board.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Gerald Juhnke, Littleton, CO; daughters, Debra (David) Hahn; Jody (Arland) Juhnke; Dawn Juhnke, son, Kevin (Leah) Juhnke and her sister, Donna Stoelk; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister and an infant great-granddaughter.

The funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 30450 570th Ave, Waltham, MN with Reverend Barbara Shea officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Lutheran Cemetery. Blessed be her memory.

To share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com

Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes ~ 501 2nd Street NW ~ Hayfield, Minnesota