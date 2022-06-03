Jean M. Lommen, 91

Jean Marie Lommen, age 91, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Walker Methodist-Westwood Ridge Assisted Living Facility in W. St. Paul, Minnesota. Jean Marie Conroy was born November 12, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Neal and Marie (Olson) Conroy. In 1948, she graduated from high school in Chicago. She then went on to obtain her teaching degree in 1951 from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Jean taught in Adams and then Austin High School for two years and continued to substitute teach. In addition to teaching, Jean also worked at the Austin Public Library and Four Seasons Travel. On August 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert “Doc” Lommen in Chicago, Illinois. Together the couple raised four children. Jean was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin and since 1967, was a member of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter AQ, which was very important to Jean. She enjoyed many happy times with her PEO sisters. Jean loved knitting, embroidery, and reading. Some of her favorite pastimes included golfing, tennis, and traveling. She visited the Far East including Europe and China. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Randy) Day of Burnsville, Scott (Melody) Lommen of Richfield, Holly (Tom) Kelly of Buffalo; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Marie Conroy; husband, Robert Lommen in 2018; and son, David in 2014.

A family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials may be directed to the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.