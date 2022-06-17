Evie Mohrfeld: Heat dampens Mystery Trip

Looks like the annual Senior Trip for June 21, which was also the first day of summer, was not a good day to plan our yearly Mystery Trip.

Extreme heat with temperatures of 93 degrees does not make a good summer day trip for our seniors. So our Mystery Trip still remains a mystery. It has been canceled and guests have been notified.

Travel has experienced a lot of problems in the last couple of years. Safety and enjoyment have always been our first priority. COVID-19 and shots still remain a concern and the rising price gas changes everything in travel along with the weather. We will continue to look forward to taking a full schedule of outings with you.

July 21: Chanhassen Theatre presents “Footloose.” The show has been scheduled to run into the winter. The July 20 trip is due by June 27.

Aug. 24: A second trip to the “Footloose” at Chanhassen. The due date is July 26. Guests must show proof of vaccination when entering the theater for both of these shows.

Aug. 3: Yay! We are going to the Minnesota Twins’ matinee game against the Detroit Tigers. Tickets for that motorcoach trip are going fast. We have very good seating for our seniors.

Aug. 4: Travel Show at the Mower County Senior Center, 2-4 pm. Final payment and fee is due that day for the Fall New England Rails and Sails trip. We have plane reservations to the Boston area for a Fall Sightseeing Tour, beginning with Boston and Kennebunkport.

At 2:30 p.m. there will be a presentation of a Spring Trip in 2023 to Charleston and Jekyll Island following up with information on a fall 2023 River Cruise on the Seine River. We will learn more about the World War II invasion of Normandy in 1944. This show is open to the public at the Mower County Senior Center.

I would like to wish a happy birthday and happy Father’s Day to my travel partner, Jerry and also to all of you great dads out there. Stay cool

More information will be forthcoming in the July Newsletter.