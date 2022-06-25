Education Briefs
Published 9:37 am Saturday, June 25, 2022
North Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Abby Lynn Miller, BSN Nursing
Hayfield
Masen Douglas Walsh, BSEE Electrical Engineering
Hollandale
Elias Ramirez Lazaro, BSARCH, Architecture
Upper Iowa University Dean’s List Spring 2022
Dexter
Maggie Streightiff, Human Services
University of Minnesota Morris Graduates Spring 2022
Austin
Patrick Hemann Murphy, bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education
Grand Meadow grad collaborates in University of Wisconsin-Stout mural
Former Grand Meadow student Allie Lubahn was one of 17 students in the new Graffiti and Street Art course that celebrated the unveiling of the first mural on University of Wisconsin-Stout’s campus on June 2.
A wash of cool blue hues, warm sandy tones and creamy oranges depict art through the ages and capture the rich culture that flourishes inside the building.
Frank added that the mural opens up the possibility for additional collaborations and praised the Campus Art Committee, chaired by Bland, for considering ways to support equity, diversity and inclusion efforts through future projects, aligning with UW-Stout’s FOCUS 2030 goals.
Although it is not the first mural in the UW System, the Graffiti and Street Art mural, 40 feet long and 10 feet high, is the first student-designed mural to grace the walls of a UW System campus.