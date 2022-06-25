Education Briefs

North Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Abby Lynn Miller, BSN Nursing

Hayfield

Masen Douglas Walsh, BSEE Electrical Engineering

Hollandale

Elias Ramirez Lazaro, BSARCH, Architecture

Upper Iowa University Dean’s List Spring 2022

Dexter

Maggie Streightiff, Human Services

University of Minnesota Morris Graduates Spring 2022

Austin

Patrick Hemann Murphy, bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education

Grand Meadow grad collaborates in University of Wisconsin-Stout mural

Former Grand Meadow student Allie Lubahn was one of 17 students in the new Graffiti and Street Art course that celebrated the unveiling of the first mural on University of Wisconsin-Stout’s campus on June 2.

A wash of cool blue hues, warm sandy tones and creamy oranges depict art through the ages and capture the rich culture that flourishes inside the building.

Frank added that the mural opens up the possibility for additional collaborations and praised the Campus Art Committee, chaired by Bland, for considering ways to support equity, diversity and inclusion efforts through future projects, aligning with UW-Stout’s FOCUS 2030 goals.

Although it is not the first mural in the UW System, the Graffiti and Street Art mural, 40 feet long and 10 feet high, is the first student-designed mural to grace the walls of a UW System campus.

