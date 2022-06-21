Education Briefs

Northern Illinois University Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Peter Conner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Austin High School

Wartburg College Dean’s List Winter/Spring 2022

LeRoy

Haley Jacobsen

Adams

Madeline Merten

University of Iowa Dean’s List Spring 2022

Grand Meadow

Elizabeth Becker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Environmental Policy and Planning

Austin

Jacob Fuhrmeister, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Human Physiology

Luther College Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Isaac Christopherson

Gideon Perez

Sergeant

Kyal Heydt

University of Sioux Falls Graduates Spring 2022

Austin

Patrick Hagan, Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and media studies

Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List Spring 2022

Sergeant

Jayden Shaw, Computer Science

Brownsdale

Isaac Rhodes, Civil Engineering

South Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Kayla Christopherson, College of Natural Sciences.

Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Madison Herrick, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Brownsdale

Carter Vogel, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Rose Creek

Abigail Mueller, College of Education and Human Sciences.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Will Mosinski

Concordia University, Nebraska Dean’s List Spring 2022

Racine

Marc Freiberg

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Honor Roll 2022

Racine

Burkely Ravenhorst, Honor Roll

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences

Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business

Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences

Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences

Trey Myers, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Alex Petrik, College of Business

Halie Retterath, College of Business

Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences