Education Briefs
Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Northern Illinois University Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Peter Conner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Austin High School
Wartburg College Dean’s List Winter/Spring 2022
LeRoy
Haley Jacobsen
Adams
Madeline Merten
University of Iowa Dean’s List Spring 2022
Grand Meadow
Elizabeth Becker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Environmental Policy and Planning
Austin
Jacob Fuhrmeister, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Human Physiology
Luther College Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Isaac Christopherson
Gideon Perez
Sergeant
Kyal Heydt
University of Sioux Falls Graduates Spring 2022
Austin
Patrick Hagan, Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and media studies
Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List Spring 2022
Sergeant
Jayden Shaw, Computer Science
Brownsdale
Isaac Rhodes, Civil Engineering
South Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Kayla Christopherson, College of Natural Sciences.
Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Madison Herrick, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Brownsdale
Carter Vogel, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Rose Creek
Abigail Mueller, College of Education and Human Sciences.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Will Mosinski
Concordia University, Nebraska Dean’s List Spring 2022
Racine
Marc Freiberg
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Honor Roll 2022
Racine
Burkely Ravenhorst, Honor Roll
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Jenna Braaten, College of Education & Human Sciences
Elizabeth Christenson, College of Business
Thomas Kroymann, College of Education & Human Sciences
Abigail Lewis, College of Education & Human Sciences
Trey Myers, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Alex Petrik, College of Business
Halie Retterath, College of Business
Chloe Summerfield, College of Education & Human Sciences