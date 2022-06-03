Education Briefs
Published 5:21 pm Friday, June 3, 2022
University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor’s List Spring 2022
Adams
Kate Helgeson
University of Minnesota Crookston Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Rebecca Clark
North Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Abby L. Miller, nursing
Rachel Riley, biochemistry and molecular bio
Hayfield
Breanna A. Mundy, human development and family science
Masen D. Walsh, electrical engineering
Catholic United Financial awards scholarship to local student
Catholic United Financial has awarded a scholarship to Isaac Drees. The scholarships are handed out to college or trade school.