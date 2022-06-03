Education Briefs

Published 5:21 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Daily Herald

University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor’s List Spring 2022

Adams

Kate Helgeson

University of Minnesota Crookston Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Rebecca Clark

North Dakota State University Dean’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Abby L. Miller, nursing

Rachel Riley, biochemistry and molecular bio

Hayfield

Breanna A. Mundy, human development and family science

Masen D. Walsh, electrical engineering

Catholic United Financial awards scholarship to local student

Catholic United Financial has awarded a scholarship to Isaac Drees. The scholarships are handed out to college or trade school.

More News

Remembering your steps

On a mission to succeed

2 to run for County Commission District 3 seat

2 Austin schools recognized as 2022 PBIS Sustaining Exemplar Cohort Schools

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections