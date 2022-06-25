Convictions: June 12-19

— Reinardsen Dannis, 32, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Johnny Eugene Davis, 58, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 19 months in prison.

— Erika Marie Fairs, 40, Wykoff, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. She must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. She was given credit for two days served.

— Charles Wesley Jones, 42, Oelwin, Iowa, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony criminal sexual condut — second degree — victim under 13.

— Diane Phyllis Krekelberg, 63, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. She must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine.

— Phouminh Kullavongsa, 41, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Riley Adam Stratton, 22, Austin, was sentenced to on year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Charles Wesley Stutz, 42, Oelwein, Iowa, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement.

— Audra Denise Armstrong, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for second degree DWI reuse to submit to chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 340 days in jail. She was given credit for 25 days served.

— Todd Alan Rietveld, 61, Clarks Grove, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI refuse to submit to chemical test of breath. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 354 days in jail. He was given credit for 11 days served.

— Aaron Michael King, 21, of Elgin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor for DWI second degree driving while impaired; two or more aggravating factors. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Daniel Steven Meyers, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40, Minneapolis, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 299 days in jail. He was given credit for 66 days served.