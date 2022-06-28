‘Beehive’ celebrates the female voices of the 60s

Get ready for a rockin’ night of music as “Beehive” hits the Cedar Summerstock Theater stage with its loving tribute to the ladies who left their mark on the music of the 1960s.

The musical celebration — featuring music ranging from the stylings of Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin, to Carole King and Janis Joplin — opens July 7, at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

Meet Wanda and her “jukebox” of five singers who take the audience through the music that reflected the changing times, said Nancy Lee, CST founder and artistic director. The title “Beehive” makes reference to the hairstyle of the early groups – the “big hair” that went along with the big music of the era.

There will be as much talent behind the scenes as in front. Directing the production is Regina Williams, an actor, singer and director based in Minneapolis. Her talents have taken her to performances with the Guthrie Theater, Penumbra Theater, Theater Latte Da, People’s Light & Park Square Theater; she is also co-founder of the Minnesota Black Theater Circle and New Dawn Theater. She is a core member of the Ten Thousand Things Theater.

Cat Brandisi, also an actor, dancer and director, is choreographer for “Beehive.” Her resume includes performances with The Guthrie Theater, Repertory Theater of St. Louis, The Ordway and Theatre Latte Da, to name a few .

For more information on performance nights and tickets, go to: www.cedarsummerstock.org. The production runs through July 24.

“Beehive” and “The Fantasticks,” which opened June 30, will be offered in repertory fashion during the last two weeks of their runs, with each production being held twice in the same week.