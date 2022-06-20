Area to be roasted under scorching heat
Published 9:32 am Monday, June 20, 2022
Hot and muggy.
That’s the story for today as temperatures are expected to be some of the highest of the year so far.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 1-9 p.m. today with temperatures expected in the mid-90s. Heat indexes are expected at 100.
There is also a slight chance of storms after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Temperatures again will tip into the 90s on Tuesday with a high of 91 expected under mostly sunny skies.
People are advised to stay in air-conditioned homes and out of the sun while avoiding strenuous activities until later in the evening.