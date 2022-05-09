Watson hurls a shutout as Vikings beat Cobras
Published 2:01 pm Monday, May 9, 2022
The Hayfield baseball team beat Triton 5-0 in Hayfield Saturday.
Isaac Watson struck out five to get the shutout for the Vikings (9-2 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Isaac Watson (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 5 K
Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nolan Klocke 1-for-3 1 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Watson 1-for-3 1 RBI; Kobe Foster 1-for-2 1 R; Ethan Pack 1-for-2 2 RBI; Aidan Nelson 1-for-3 1 R; Zander Jacobson 1-for-3