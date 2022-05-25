Tupy leads Packers, who take seventh in Owatonna

The Austin boys golf team took seventh place out of ten teams in the Owatonna Invite Tuesday.

Cale Tupy shot an 82 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea 320; 2. Northfield 323; 3. Eagan 331; 4. Rochester John Marshall 335; 5. Rochester Century 338; 6. St. Peter 345; 7. Austin 362; 8. Owatonna 375; 9. Mankato East 408; 10. Winona 424

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy 82; 2. Izaac Erickson 93; Elijah Krueger, 93; Carter Hovelsrud 94; David Ide 99; Max Bissen 108