Tigers outlast rain to blank Packers

The Austin baseball team lost to Albert Lea 9-0 in Dick Seltz Field Thursday.

AL (6-8 overall) seized a 4-0 lead in the first inning when Carter Miller roped a two-out, two-RBI single to right field.

The Packers (4-12 overall) have now lost eight in a row.

Austin was trailing 6-0 in the third inning when the game was put on hold for about an hour due to lightning and rain.

Austin pitching: Lathan Wilson (L) 1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 HBP