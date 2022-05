The Southland baseball team beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 14-4 on the road Tuesday.

Gavin Nelsen, Harrison Hanna, Jacob Stroup, Tyson Stevens, Royce Jax, Connor Edland and Jonas Wiste all had at least one hit for the Rebels.

Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 ER, 7 K; Jonas Wiste, 1/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K