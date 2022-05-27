Packers compete in Big Nine track meet
Published 4:57 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
The Austin track and field team had some sold performances at the Big Nine meet in Red Wing Thursday.
Thomas Fritz took third in the 100-meter dash for the Packers and Olivia Walsh took second in the triple jump.
BOYS RESULTS
100-meter dash: Thomas Fritz (third, 11.26)
200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (seventh, 23.10)
400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (seventh, 53.18)
800-meter dash: Nick Asmus (18th, 2:12.50)
1600-meter run: Joseph Garry (16th, 4:56.51)
3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (18th, 10:59)
300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (18th, 45.75)
4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joseph Walker, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (sixth, 45.33)
4 x 200-meter relay: Jordan Salinas, Soren Villafane, Kaden Murley, Brenan Winkels (eighth, 1:38.96)
4 x 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nick Asmus, A’triel Terry (fourth, 3:34.03)
4 x 800-meter relay: Joseph Garry, Thomas Herrick, Kyle Mayer, Nick Asmus (10th, 8:57.13)
Shot put: Sam Eyre (17th, 40-9.250)
Discus: Andrew Sayles (24th, 110-7)
High jump: A’triel Terry (ninth, 5-8)
Pole vault: Matthew Grush (14th, 10-1)
Long jump: Joseph Walker (fifth, 20-9.75)
Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (19th, 36-00.75)
GIRLS RESULTS
100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (seventh, 13.22)
200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (sixth, 27.08)
400-meter dash: Nyaguay Mar (18th, 1:08.52)
1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (12th, 5:41.23)
3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (sixth, 12:17.13)
300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (20th, 52.14)
4 x 100-meter relay: Kendall Gilster, Mary Omot, Sarah Wangen, Olivia Walsh (eighth, 53.83)
4 x 200-meter relay: Kendall Gilster, Mary Omot Sarah Wangen, Rachel Engelstad (eighth, 1:58.26)
4 x 400-meter relay: Nadia Vaughn, Cassidy Shute, Nyaguay Mar, Marissa Shute (10th, 4:31.20)
4 x 800-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, Nyaguay Mar, Grace Vortherms, Nadia Vaughn (10th, 11:12.83)
Shot put: Laura Bekaert (eighth, 33-10)
Discus: Mya Walters (16th, 88-10)
High jump: Olivia Walsh (10th, 4-9)
Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (13th, 7-9)
Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 35-5.50)