Packers compete in Big Nine track meet

The Austin track and field team had some sold performances at the Big Nine meet in Red Wing Thursday.

Thomas Fritz took third in the 100-meter dash for the Packers and Olivia Walsh took second in the triple jump.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Thomas Fritz (third, 11.26)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (seventh, 23.10)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (seventh, 53.18)

800-meter dash: Nick Asmus (18th, 2:12.50)

1600-meter run: Joseph Garry (16th, 4:56.51)

3200-meter run: Thomas Herrick (18th, 10:59)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (18th, 45.75)

4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, Joseph Walker, Joe Ewing, A’triel Terry (sixth, 45.33)

4 x 200-meter relay: Jordan Salinas, Soren Villafane, Kaden Murley, Brenan Winkels (eighth, 1:38.96)

4 x 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane, Nick Asmus, A’triel Terry (fourth, 3:34.03)

4 x 800-meter relay: Joseph Garry, Thomas Herrick, Kyle Mayer, Nick Asmus (10th, 8:57.13)

Shot put: Sam Eyre (17th, 40-9.250)

Discus: Andrew Sayles (24th, 110-7)

High jump: A’triel Terry (ninth, 5-8)

Pole vault: Matthew Grush (14th, 10-1)

Long jump: Joseph Walker (fifth, 20-9.75)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (19th, 36-00.75)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (seventh, 13.22)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (sixth, 27.08)

400-meter dash: Nyaguay Mar (18th, 1:08.52)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (12th, 5:41.23)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (sixth, 12:17.13)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (20th, 52.14)

4 x 100-meter relay: Kendall Gilster, Mary Omot, Sarah Wangen, Olivia Walsh (eighth, 53.83)

4 x 200-meter relay: Kendall Gilster, Mary Omot Sarah Wangen, Rachel Engelstad (eighth, 1:58.26)

4 x 400-meter relay: Nadia Vaughn, Cassidy Shute, Nyaguay Mar, Marissa Shute (10th, 4:31.20)

4 x 800-meter relay: Cassidy Shute, Nyaguay Mar, Grace Vortherms, Nadia Vaughn (10th, 11:12.83)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (eighth, 33-10)

Discus: Mya Walters (16th, 88-10)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (10th, 4-9)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (13th, 7-9)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (second, 35-5.50)