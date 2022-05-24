Packer golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet
Published 7:42 pm Monday, May 23, 2022
The Austin boys golf team placed 11th out of 12 teams in the end of the year Big Nine meet in Austin Country Club Monday.
Freshman Cale Tupy shot a 90 for the Packers and eighth grader Elijah Krueger shot a 91.
Team standings: 1. Northfield 314; 2. Mayo 319; 3. Albert Lea, 324; 4. Faribault, 330; 5. Rochester John Marshall 335; 6. Mankato West 342; 7. Mankato East 343; 8. Century 347; 8. Red Wing 347; 10. Owatonna 349; 11. Austin 381; 12. Winona 406
Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 90; Elijah Krueger, 91; David Ide, 99; Carter Hovelsrud, 101; Izaac Erickson, 102; Max Bissen, 102