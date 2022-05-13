Packer boys tennis team closes out regular season with a comeback win

The Austin boys tennis team closed out its regular season with a 4-3 win over Farmington on the road Thursday.

The Packers (4-8 overall) trailed 3-2 when Cole Hebrink and Michael Garry each battled to win their match in the third set.

Michael won his first varsity singles match when we had to move him into that spot because of some missing players today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “I am so proud of this team and the advancement they have made this year.”

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Erik Hall (F) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Miika Benning (F) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Thomas Garry (A) def. Connor Watson (F) 7-5, 6-1

No. 4 Michael Garry (A) def. Tommy West (F) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Michael Neuman/Josh Stoneburg (F) def. Quinton Grimley/Marcos Castro (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 Jack McGregor/Dylan Henriksen (F) def. Nathan Danielson/Micah Peterson, (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Gavin Andrews/Connor Lukkari (F) def. Marcos Castro/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0 , 7-5